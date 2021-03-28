https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/5FE29555-3A16-4E06-A154-723638252581.jpeg 720 1124 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-28 21:36:342021-03-28 21:36:34Photos: Atmosphere of Karbala on the eve of birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
Photos: Atmosphere of Karbala on the eve of birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
SHAFAQNA- Atmosphere of Karbala on the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
