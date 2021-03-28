Reopening of Museum of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine with new halls+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The museum of the shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was reopened this afternoon with new halls of Itrat and Ibrat.

The reopening ceremony of the Museum with new halls was held this afternoon in the presence of the officials and servants of the Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English