Photos: Holy Mosque of Jamkaran on the eve of Mid-Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Mosque of Jamkaran will not host pilgrims in Mid-Sha’ban this year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

According to the National Anti-Corona Headquarters, due to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, a large gathering of pilgrims in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran will not be held as last year, and now all roads leading to this mosque are blocked and the programs for the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) will also be held virtually.

This news is originally published by Mehr News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English