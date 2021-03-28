Date :Sunday, March 28th, 2021 | Time : 23:53 |ID: 204539 | Print

Photos: Holy Mosque of Jamkaran on the eve of Mid-Sha’ban

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Mosque of Jamkaran will not host pilgrims in Mid-Sha’ban this year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

According to the National Anti-Corona Headquarters, due to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, a large gathering of pilgrims in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran will not be held as last year, and now all roads leading to this mosque are blocked and the programs for the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) will also be held virtually.

This news is originally published by Mehr News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Atmosphere of Karbala on the eve of birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
Pilgrims start moving to Karbala to participate in Mid-Sha'ban ceremony+Photos
Mid-Sha'ban, Imam Mahdi, Shia Graph Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Mid-Sha'ban
Live: Night of 15th Sha'ban
Photos: Congregational prayer according to health protocols in Jamkaran Mosque
Photos: Tehran streets decorated on occasion of Mid-Sha’ban holiday
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *