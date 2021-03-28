Date :Monday, March 29th, 2021 | Time : 00:16 |ID: 204594 | Print

West Midlands Mosque Launches New Food Bank

Reaching out to the needy and providing food is an inspiring work Muslim groups are leading worldwide.

In Coventry, West Midlands, a local mosque is set to launch a new permanent soup kitchen this weekend to help the less fortunate.

The Al-Madinah Institute Mosque in Foleshill has already set up a food bank and a helpline that helped many during COVID-19.

“We wanted to do this to mark one year since the coronavirus lockdown and pandemic, to mark that we thought we would do a new initiative,” Imam Shayk Nabeel told CoventryLive.

“Things are easing and we are still going to carry on with [our community support], those people that are fit and healthy who have a home, job and finances, they struggled and suffered in this period.”

According to imam Nabeel, the soup kitchen opened on Saturday, March 27, and would be a permanent fixture in the city.

“We are getting planners and architects to come in and design a food court,” he said.

“I am very passionate about this and something I’ve had in my mind for a while and we are slowly starting to get in place.

“It’s not just for homeless and needy people, it’s open to everyone” he said.

 

