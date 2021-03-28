Date :Monday, March 29th, 2021 | Time : 00:26 |ID: 204601 | Print

Photos: Imam Mahdi’s (A.J) birth anniversary in Melbourne, Australia

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of dozens of lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), the celebration of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) was held at the Victoria Islamic Center in Melbourne, Australia.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

