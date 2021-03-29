https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/446FEB80-A64C-4C68-B85D-3E3ED6F74941.jpeg 768 1152 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-29 01:15:162021-03-29 01:15:16Photos: Birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) in New South Wales, Australia
Photos: Birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) in New South Wales, Australia
SHAFAQNA- A celebration was held at Bellfield College in New South Wales, Australia, on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban and the birth anniversary of the twelfth Imam, Imam Mahdi (A.J).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
