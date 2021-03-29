Date :Monday, March 29th, 2021 | Time : 01:15 |ID: 204633 | Print

Photos: Birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) in New South Wales, Australia

SHAFAQNA- A celebration was held at Bellfield College in New South Wales, Australia, on the occasion of Mid-Sha’ban and the birth anniversary of the twelfth Imam, Imam Mahdi (A.J).

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

