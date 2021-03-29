What is the ruling on polluting rivers? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about polluting rivers.

Question: Directing sewage to streams, lakes and rivers/seas, lead to destruction of thousands of water creatures and irrecoverable damage to the nature; what is your opinion about such acts?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Polluting lakes and rivers in a way that it leads to destruction of water creatures and as a consequence causing loss to the people, is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA