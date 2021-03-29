https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Vahid.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-03-29 10:35:472021-03-29 10:35:47What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with having tattoos? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with having tattoos? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question about performing Wudhu with having tattoos.
Question: What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with having tattoos?
The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: If tattoo prevents water reaching the skin, is not allowed and causes Wudhu and Qosl to be invalidated. And if a person has done such a thing, must remove it even if it is difficult. And in any case it is an adornment (for women) and must be covered from non-Mahrams.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!