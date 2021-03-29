Date :Monday, March 29th, 2021 | Time : 15:45 |ID: 204686 | Print

Astan Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine holds Quranic courses for women

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Women Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq, is holding Quranic courses for women.

Minar al-Jabouri, director of the center, said it has organized three Quranic courses, al-Kafeel reported. She added that the center welcomes participation of girls and women from all age groups in the courses.

She said one of the courses named Kadhim al-Qayz is for girls aged 14 to 17 and another named A’araf is for university students. According to Jabouri, the center has been established with the aim of promoting Quranic and religious sciences among women and girls.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

