Date :Monday, March 29th, 2021 | Time : 17:32 |ID: 204700 | Print

Photos: “Who is Hussain?” volunteers in Mauritius island help homeless with hot meal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA:“Who is Hussain?” volunteers in Mauritius island help the homeless on weekends, providing them with hot meal, face masks and hygiene kits that included toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, sanitary pads, razors and washing powder. They also gave them fruits.

You might also like
Photos: "Who is Hussain?" volunteers in Chicago donated 120 bags to homeless in a cold weather
Photos: "Who is Hussain?" Volunteers in Maryland, US donates wells to impoverished areas in Pakistan for accessing…
French Mosque opens door to homeless
Connecting The Dots- Muslims and Social Justice in Southern California
America: Muslims help with church's homeless over Christmas
UK: Muslim Soup Kitchen gives meals to homeless in Burton during coronavirus crisis
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *