Millions of pilgrims celebrated night of mid-Sha’ban in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Millions of pilgrims in the holy city of Karbala celebrated the night of Mid-Sha’ban on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J) amid extensive security, service and health measures.

Security, service and health measures included the deployment of security forces and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or al-Hashd al-Shaabi, as well as health and logistics teams in the holy city of Karbala and the roads leading to the city from the provinces of Baghdad, Najaf, Ashraf and Babil.

On the other hand, Astan Quds Hossaini announced yesterday (Sunday) that its preparations for Mid-Sha’ban have been completed, and Fadhil Awz, the person in charge of maintaining order in this shrine, told the Iraqi News Agency that Astan Quds Hossaini has completed all the preparations for holding this pilgrimage.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

 

