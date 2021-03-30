Egyptian and Jordanian FMs arrive in Baghdad to meet with their Iraqi counterpart

SHAFQANA- The Foreign Ministers of Egypt and Jordan arrived in the Iraqi capital for a trilateral meeting with their Iraqi counterpart.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Ahmed Al-Sahaf issued a brief statement this evening (Monday) announcing that Jordanian and Egyptian Foreign Ministers Ayman al-Safadi and Sameh Shukri had arrived at Baghdad International Airport.

According to the statement, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein welcomed his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts at Baghdad International Airport.

A spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said yesterday (Sunday) that al-Safadi and Shukri would travel to Baghdad for a tripartite meeting with Hussein.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi announced in a message on his Twitter account last Friday evening that he had postponed his tripartite meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt in Baghdad, to very near future.

While stating that his tripartite meeting with Abdullah II and al-Sisi had been postponed in solidarity with Egypt and following the deaths and injuries of more than 200 people in a collision between two passenger trains in the southwestern province of Suhaj, Al-Kazemi emphasized the meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries will be held to determine the new time of the summit.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English