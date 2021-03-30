Why scholar’s failure is very harmful?

SHAFAQNA – If a religious scholar is not sincere and has gained knowledge through impious motivations and for material goals, then the failing of such scholar, will corrupt and destroy both worlds (this world and the hereafter). It is reported from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: No failure is worse than the failure of the scholar; the scholar’s failure will take the inhabitants of the world into corruption and destruction [1].

[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 8, Page 4010 quoted from Qorarul Hekmah