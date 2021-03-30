A Turkish charity society distributed more than 700,000 copies of Quran among Muslim seminarians in Africa

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Turkish charity society has distributed more than 700,000 copies of the Quran among Muslim seminarians in Africa. Ali Othman Aslanchi, the representative of the Khayrat Charity Society in Turkey’s Izmir Province, said the donations of Quran copies began in 2017, Turk Press reported.

He said many Muslims in Africa do not have access to copies of the Quran and need help in this regard. Aslanchi added that since 2017, the society has distributed nearly 723,000 copies of the Quran and more than 242,000 copies of Surah Yaseen (36) in Africa. Some 126,000 copies of the Holy Book have been handed out in the two countries of Niger and Burkina Faso, he went on to say.