Date :Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 | Time : 16:24 |ID: 204815 | Print

A Turkish charity society distributed more than 700,000 copies of Quran among Muslim seminarians in Africa

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Turkish charity society has distributed more than 700,000 copies of the Quran among Muslim seminarians in Africa. Ali Othman Aslanchi, the representative of the  Khayrat Charity Society in Turkey’s Izmir Province, said the donations of Quran copies began in 2017, Turk Press reported.

He said many Muslims in Africa do not have access to copies of the Quran and need help in this regard. Aslanchi added that since 2017, the society has distributed nearly 723,000 copies of the Quran and more than 242,000 copies of Surah Yaseen (36) in Africa. Some 126,000 copies of the Holy Book have been handed out in the two countries of Niger and Burkina Faso, he went on to say.

You might also like
Ukrainians Compete in Memorization of Quran
The Qur'an & 'Ilmu 'l-Ghayb
Workplace habits may make Muslim colleagues uncomfortable, says report
UK Mosque gifts Gerard Deulofeu in anti-discrimination event
Yusuf Chambers, Former Atheist
Irmo Mayor hosts 'Demystifying Islam' event, when slammed for anti-Muslim posts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *