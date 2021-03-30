Kuwaiti government sworn in before parliament+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti government, led by Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, was sworn in today (Tuesday) before the National Assembly.

According to Article 91 of the Kuwaiti Constitution, the government resumes its activities in parliament immediately after taking the oath. According to this article, before any member of the parliament or its committees assumes their duties, they will be sworn in before the parliament of this country in a public session.

On the other hand, while congratulating the government of Kuwait, the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim said: “We congratulate the ministers and wish them success.” This morning, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, expressed hope that the meeting of the House of Representatives would be a scene of fruitful cooperation between the two branches of government, the legislature and the executive, away from any tension.

Al-Ahmad also expressed hope that Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid and his government will be given ample opportunity to fulfill their responsibilities, especially in the current context of the country and the region.

