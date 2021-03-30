Some foreign states willing to cooperate in COVIran Barakat clinical test

In case of contracting and successful result of this vaccine in the third stage of human testing, these countries can also use this vaccine in their public vaccination, he added. Phases 2 and 3 of the clinical trial for the first Iranian coronavirus vaccine, COVIran Barakat, began on Monday with two voluntary receivers.

The first phase of the COVIran Barakat test was carried out early in January and 56 volunteers at the age of 18-50 received two doses of the vaccine. The collection of blood samples from phase one volunteers was completed recently and the final report was handed over to Iran’s Health Ministry.