Photos: Nigerian police open fire on pro-Zakzaky peaceful protesters in Abuja, one martyred

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Pro Zakzaky peaceful protesters were attacked in Abuja the Federal Capital during a protest calling for the freedom of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife on Monday the 29/3/2021 which coincided with the 15th Shaaban 1442, the birthday commemoration of Imam Mahdi ( May God hasten his reappearance). The Nigerian police violently opened fire on peaceful protesters in front of the National Human Right Commission building instantly killing one protester, Muhsin Jafar Minna while injuring other protestors.