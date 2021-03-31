Astan Quds Hossaini: More than 4 billion dinars spent to treat wounded in war against ISIS

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hossaini announced on Tuesday that it has spent more than 4 billion dinars on treating the wounded of the security forces and those who have acted based on the “Collective Defense” Fatwa inside and outside Iraq.

“Emad Al-Jashmi,” the head of the media unit of the Department for the Support of the Families of the Martyrs and the Wounded, said: “The funds used by Quds Hossaini from 2014 to the end of March 2021 as financial aid and medical expenses inside and outside Iraq to treat the wounded of the security forces and those who have responded to the Fatwa of “Collective Defense”, has reached 4 billion Iraqi dinars.”

He added: “Financial aid and temporary assistance for the wounded of the security forces and those who have responded to the Fatwa of “Collective Defense” was (1,622,650,000) Iraqi dinars for 2041 injured people.

Al-Jashmi also stated that the sums spent for the treatment of the wounded of all groups inside Iraq was (346,850,000) Iraqi dinars for 1382 wounded people.

According to him, this amount belongs to the holy shrine of Hossaini without the discounts of Imam Zain-ul-Abedien (A.S) Hospital and the “Al-Kafeel” hospital which belongs to Abbasi holy shrine.

Emad al-Jashmi concluded: The amount spent on treating the wounded of all groups outside Iraq was (1,728,537,500 dinars) for 470 wounded people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English and translated by Shafaqna English