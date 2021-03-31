Egypt allows prayers in mosques during Ramadan

SHAFQANA- Egypt’s High Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis yesterday (Tuesday) issued a permit for prayers in mosques, including Taraweeh prayers, provided all health protocols are followed.

The committee also stated that the Taraweeh prayer should not last more than half an hour.

The Corona Crisis Management Committee in Egypt also called for the holding of Ramadan tables, I’tikaaf and Tahajjud prayers in mosques, and stressed the ban on holding large gatherings indoors.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English