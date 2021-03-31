Date :Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 | Time : 07:35 |ID: 204928 | Print

Egypt allows prayers in mosques during Ramadan

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- Egypt’s High Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis yesterday (Tuesday) issued a permit for prayers in mosques, including Taraweeh prayers, provided all health protocols are followed.

The committee also stated that the Taraweeh prayer should not last more than half an hour.

The Corona Crisis Management Committee in Egypt also called for the holding of Ramadan tables, I’tikaaf and Tahajjud prayers in mosques, and stressed the ban on holding large gatherings indoors.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
New study finds 50-year history of anti-Palestine bias in mainstream news reporting
Pope Tawadros to lead funeral for victims of Coptic Church bombing
Egyptian and Jordanian FMs arrive in Baghdad to meet with their Iraqi counterpart
You need to try Egyptian halal street-food startups now
Egyptian Qari Apologizes
Prohibition of holding public Iftar dinners during Ramadhan in UAE & Egypt
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *