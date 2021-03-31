Date :Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 204951 | Print

What is the ruling on polluting the air? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question regarding polluting the air.

Question: If a person uses a device which pollutes the air, while it is possible to use less polluting ones; what is the religious duty of this person?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Air is one of the great Divine Blessings; it must not be polluted inexplicably.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

