What is the ruling on polluting the air? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question regarding polluting the air.
Question: If a person uses a device which pollutes the air, while it is possible to use less polluting ones; what is the religious duty of this person?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Air is one of the great Divine Blessings; it must not be polluted inexplicably.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
