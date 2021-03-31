What is the best Divine Blessing for the Islamic Ummah?

SHAFAQNA – In Sermon 192 of Nahjul Balaghah, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Beware! That you have relinquished the cord (strand, rope) of obedience by reviving the (inferior) values of the age of ignorance; whilst Allah (SWT) obliged the Islamic Ummah to live together under the Divine Blessings of ‘unity and brotherhood’. These blessings which no one can put price on them are higher and superior to any other value and magnanimity [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Mohammad Dashti, Page 397.