Biden follows Trump’s footsteps: Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday in a Twitter message that US President Joe Biden’s administration follows his predecessor Donald Trump’s footsteps and tries “to use his unlawful sanctions as leverage”.

“It’s sadly ironic that the State Dept is now calling on Iran to abide by the very deal the Trump administration abandoned,” Zarif tweeted.

He added that Biden’s administration “follows Trump’s footsteps while trying to use his unlawful sanctions as leverage”.

“Nasty habits die hard. Time to kick this one.”

