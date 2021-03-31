Date :Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 | Time : 15:02 |ID: 205004 | Print
Covid-19 vaccine

Yemen receives first batch of Coronavirus vaccines

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations announced today (Wednesday) that Yemen has received the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.

This shipment includes 360000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The United Nations has added that Yemen has received the first shipment of about two million doses of the Corona virus vaccine it will receive in 2021.

