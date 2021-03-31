https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/3640680.jpg 392 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-03-31 15:02:502021-03-31 15:02:50Yemen receives first batch of Coronavirus vaccines
Yemen receives first batch of Coronavirus vaccines
SHAFAQNA- The United Nations announced today (Wednesday) that Yemen has received the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.
This shipment includes 360000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.
The United Nations has added that Yemen has received the first shipment of about two million doses of the Corona virus vaccine it will receive in 2021.
