Sharjah Quran radio rto boost cooperation with religious institutes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Quran Radio of Sharjah plans to boost its cooperation with religious and academic institutes of the UAE to enrich its programs.

According to alhaleej.ae, the radio channel, which is affiliated to the UAE’s Radio and Television Association, is trying its best to develop the quality of its religious programs.

It has started to develop cooperation with Sharjah Holy Quran Assembly, Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs, Sharjah Quran and Nabawi Sunnah Institute and Qasimia University.

The radio network aims to exchange experience and knowledge with the institutes to better introduce Quranic talents.Production of joint programs and covering Quranic meetings and activities of the religious and academic institutes are also among the objectives of the cooperation.