UN Secretary General: Achieving equal rights for women is “the unfinished human rights struggle of this century”

SHAFAQNA – “It is time to regroup and re-energize our quest to create a more equal, more just, more sustainable world in which all people can realize their human rights without discrimination and without fear”, said Mr. Guterres, speaking in Spanish on Monday 29 March 2021.

“By the time we get to Paris in June, we want to see bold commitments and investments on the table, and a strong multi-stakeholder movement for gender equality”, the Secretary General said. “The realization of the equal rights of half our population is the unfinished human rights struggle of this century. “

The UN Secretary-General outlined five areas for action as countries recover from the pandemic, starting with protecting women’s equal rights and repealing discriminatory laws. He called for special measures and quotas to ensure equal representation, and highlighted the need for equal pay as well as job protection and social protection policies.

Mr. Guterres urged governments to immediately enact emergency response plans to address the rise in violence against women and girls that has emerged alongside the pandemic, while his final point underscored hope for the future. “Give space to the intergenerational transition that is underway and to the young people who are advocating for a more just and equal world”, he said.

