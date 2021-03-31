EU support upcoming elections in Palestine

SHAFAQNA- The EU is “strongly determined” to support the upcoming elections in Palestine, in particular by ensuring adequate EU observer presence,” EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff said in a press statement.

Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff pointed that on 8 February 2021, in light of current and ongoing travel restrictions and access limitations for non-residents due to COVID-19, the EEAS sent a formal request to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting access for the EU exploratory mission via Israel to the Palestinian territory. “Despite continuous contact with the Israeli authorities, over the past five weeks, a reply granting access has yet to be received,” he added.

Regarding allegations that the Israeli authorities informed the EU that it will not allow elections in East Jerusalem, Burgsdorff stressed that the principled position on East Jerusalem remains as set out in the 16 January spokesperson statement (The EU also calls on Israeli authorities to facilitate the holding of elections across all the Palestinian territory). “We have no update on the Israeli position regarding Palestinian elections,” he added, WAFA News Agency reported.

“The EU stands ready to engage with relevant actors to support the electoral process,” it said.

On Monday, EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff met with the PA elections commission in Ramallah to discuss the voting that will take place for the Palestinian Legislative Council and for the PA presidency in July, The Jerusalem Post mentioned.

The Palestinians have asked the European Union to use its influence to ensure Israel allows its citizens in occupied East Jerusalem to vote in the upcoming elections. Earlier reports suggested that voters in East Jerusalem would cast their ballots at Israeli post offices, which would then mail them to Palestinian elections officials.

At the time, Nabil Shaath, international relations adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said that any Israeli protestations at this arrangement would be staunchly rejected, according to Palestine Chronicle.