Number of candidates, parties and coalitions present in Iraqi parliamentary elections

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has stressed that it is fully prepared to hold elections on time by October 10.

Jumana al-Ghalai, the official spokeswoman for the Iraqi High Electoral Commission, announced the registration of 222 candidates, including 180 men and 42 women, and said: “Among the candidates, there are 4 Kurds, 5 Yazidis and 5 Saebis.”

She pointed out that there are 30 candidates for the Iraqi parties, while the Iraqi coalitions have nominated 4 candidates, adding that the number of political coalitions has reached 30 that have been qualified. The number of coalitions being formed is 10, and 8 new applications have been submitted to form coalitions.

Ghalai reminded that the number of registered parties is 250 parties, the number of parties that are establishing is 64 and the parties that have applied to the Office of the High Commissioner to express their desire to participate in the elections are 108 parties.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English