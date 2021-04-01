SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim called for the release of Bahraini prisoners in the wake of the Corona outbreak and addressed the government: “The release of prisoners or their death in prisons, what do you choose for them?”

Sheikh Isa Qassim wrote on his Twitter account: “One of the ugliest things the government is doing is holding prisoners as a lever for political bargaining, especially since Corona has strongly attacked prisons.”

He added: The release of prisoners or their death in prisons; What choice do you make for them? The right thing to do is to have a little bit of perspective.

According to the latest statistics, the number of prisoners with Corona in Bahrain prisons has increased to 65 by March 30, 2021.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English