What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with nail extensions? The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered questions about performing Wudhu with nail extensions.

Question: Is nail extension allowed? What is the ruling on performing Wudhu with nail extention?

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani: Nail extension is not allowed if it prevents water reaching the skin or the main nail, and causes Wudhu and Qosl to be invalidated. And if any person has nail extension, must remove it, and if it cannot be removed or it is very difficult, according to Wajib precaution, perform Jabirah Wudhu as well as Tayammom, and after removing the artificial nail, according to Wajib precaution, do Qadha for all Wajib Salaats which have been performed before that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA