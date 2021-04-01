How self-denial is defined in the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – When the human being needs something and likes it and wants to have it, at the same time this person prefer others to himself/herself and at the time of neediness, gives that thing to another person. This kind of sacrifice has been described in the holy Quran, for example in Ayah 7 of Surah Al-Hashr, as well as Ayahs 8 and 9 in Surah Al-Insan. On the contrary, there are others who prefer their luxurious materialistic world to others, and they prefer their own inordinate desires to the hereafter; and by oppression and injustice violate others rights. This kind of selfishness has been described in the holy Quran, for example in Ayahs 16 and 17 of Surah Al-A’alaa