Iraqi PM and accompanying delegation perform Umrah rituals+Photos
SHAFAQNA- The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi announced today (Thursday) that he and his entourage performed the rituals of Hajj Umrah.
The office added in a statement: “The prime minister and his accompanying delegation, who went to Saudi Arabia, performed the rituals related to Hajj Umrah today (Thursday).” It is worth mentioning that Mustafa Al-Kazemi arrived in Riyadh yesterday (Wednesday) at the head of a high-ranking delegation.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
