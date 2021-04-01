Date :Thursday, April 1st, 2021 | Time : 13:05 |ID: 205068 | Print

Iraqi PM and accompanying delegation perform Umrah rituals+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi announced today (Thursday) that he and his entourage performed the rituals of Hajj Umrah.

The office added in a statement: “The prime minister and his accompanying delegation, who went to Saudi Arabia, performed the rituals related to Hajj Umrah today (Thursday).” It is worth mentioning that Mustafa Al-Kazemi arrived in Riyadh yesterday (Wednesday) at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

