Call for international congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers”

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers, The First Lady of Islam” called for sending articles.
The topics of the congress is as follow:
– Arbaeen the ground for introduction of Lady Khadijah (PBUH) as female Muslim’s role model
– The role of Sayida Khadijah in defending Islam and the Holy Prophet (S)
– Sayida Khadijah from perspective of Holy Prophet (S) and AhlulByat (PBUT)
Deadline for sending the abstracts (700 to 1000 words) is 11 April 2021 via arbaeenalhussain@gmail.com .
The time of the congress is 23 April 2021 and the congress will be broadcast live on abarat.tv .

