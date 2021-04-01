https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/3ce4960c096eb46294aff03d81c6936e_458.jpg 1080 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-01 18:08:492021-04-01 18:08:49Call for international congress of "Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers"
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers, The First Lady of Islam” called for sending articles.
Call for international congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers”
The topics of the congress is as follow:
– Arbaeen the ground for introduction of Lady Khadijah (PBUH) as female Muslim’s role model
– The role of Sayida Khadijah in defending Islam and the Holy Prophet (S)
– Sayida Khadijah from perspective of Holy Prophet (S) and AhlulByat (PBUT)
Deadline for sending the abstracts (700 to 1000 words) is 11 April 2021 via arbaeenalhussain@gmail.com .
The time of the congress is 23 April 2021 and the congress will be broadcast live on abarat.tv .
