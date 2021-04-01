Call for international congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers”

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: International Congress of “Khadijah Kobra Mother of the Believers, The First Lady of Islam” called for sending articles.

The topics of the congress is as follow:

– Arbaeen the ground for introduction of Lady Khadijah (PBUH) as female Muslim’s role model

– The role of Sayida Khadijah in defending Islam and the Holy Prophet (S)

– Sayida Khadijah from perspective of Holy Prophet (S) and AhlulByat (PBUT)

Deadline for sending the abstracts (700 to 1000 words) is 11 April 2021 via arbaeenalhussain@gmail.com .

The time of the congress is 23 April 2021 and the congress will be broadcast live on abarat.tv .