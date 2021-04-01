Zarif says national unity to help guarantee welfare, sustainable development

Zarif made the remarks at an Instagram post on Thursday to elaborate on document on comprehensive cooperation signed between Iran and China in Tehran on March 27.

Promotion of broad and balanced relations with the world proper to the current transition era in the international cooperation would guarantee dignity of Iran and welfare of the Iranians, Zarif wrote.

About the 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China, Zarif said it follows certain principles and includes political, economic and strategic issues.

The document follows promotion of scientific relations and also a roadmap for development of all-out cooperation in defense, cultural, political and economic areas between two Asian states with rich civilization.

According to the document, the two should follow mutual respect and win-win cooperation based on common interests, Zarif said.

Despite speculations about the document, it is not a deal but a document which offers prospect for relations, the foreign minister noted.

Advisor to Supreme Leader and Iran’s envoy for strategic relations with China Ali Larijani and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi finalized the 25-yer document for comprehensive cooperation between the two countries on March 27.