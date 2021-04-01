Protests in Bahrain demanding release of prisoners after coronavirus outbreak in prisons

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Hundreds of citizens took to the streets in different areas across Bahrain for the second day in a row (Tuesday, March 30, 2021) demanding the authorities to release prisoners after Coronavirus outbreak in prison.

Protestors chanted slogans calling on the government to immediately release prisoners.

Protestors, who raised photos for prisoners, held the government fully accountable for the lives of their relatives.

Prisoners had already confirmed that there is a state of horror inside the prison with Coronavirus outbreak, adding that the prison administration left them without food.

Angry protestos blocked the streets with tires, condemning the government indifference to their demands.