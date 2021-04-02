What is the ruling on Ramadhan Qadha fasting if a person intentionally stays religiously unclean till Dawn Adhan? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Ramadhan Qadha fasting.

Question: What is the ruling if a person who wants to do Ramadhan Qadha fasting, and he/she intentionally stays religiously unclean (needing to perform Qosl) till Dawn Adhan?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: The one who wants to do Ramadhan Qadha fasting, if intentionally stays religiously unclean (needing Qosl) till Dawn Adhan, cannot fast for that day. And if it is not intentional, can do so, although taking the precaution, it is better to avoid it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA