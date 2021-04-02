https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-02 10:42:432021-04-02 10:42:43What is the ruling on destroying the environment? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
What is the ruling on destroying the environment? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about destroying the environment.
Question: What is the ruling on dumping domestic and industrial waste in rivers, jungle and green spaces which causes environmental destruction?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: Generally, harming the environment, if it violates the rights of others and leads to their loss (even to the next generations), is considered as the right of the people (Haqqu-Naas) and it is Haram. Otherwise, if it is against the law, then it is also problematic.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
