What is the ruling on destroying the environment? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about destroying the environment.

Question: What is the ruling on dumping domestic and industrial waste in rivers, jungle and green spaces which causes environmental destruction?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: Generally, harming the environment, if it violates the rights of others and leads to their loss (even to the next generations), is considered as the right of the people (Haqqu-Naas) and it is Haram. Otherwise, if it is against the law, then it is also problematic.

