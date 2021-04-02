JCPOA participants to meet to outline deal revival: EU

The press release published on EU External Action Service website said that the Joint Commission which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement under the terms of the JCPOA, convened a virtual meeting on Friday, chaired by EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora.

“In line with the joint ministerial statement of 21 December participants recognized the prospect of a full return of the US to the JCPOA, and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort”, the release added.

Participants also emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation, according to the release.

It also said that participants agreed to resume this session of the Joint Commission in Vienna next week, in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures, including through convening meetings of the relevant expert groups.

Mr. Mora, as the coordinator of the Joint Commission, will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna with all JCPOA participants and the United States.