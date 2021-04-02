UNICEF: Poverty-stricken countries spend more on debt than on social services

SHAFAQNA – COVID-19 and the Looming Debt Crisis notes that in 2019, 25 mostly poverty-stricken countries spent a higher proportion of government expenditures on debt services than they did on education, health and social protection combined. “The personal and public costs are enormous, leaving children, their communities and their countries with little hope for sustainable economic and social development”, said UNICEF chief Henrietta Fore.

Global efforts are needed to protect social spending, and with it the right of every child to social security, education and health services, says the report. “Children living in countries with high debt burdens and limited resources for social protection, education and health are unlikely to ever break free from poverty and deprivation”, she warned.

Regarding the education for children, UNICEF Chief said: “Comprehensive debt relief and restructuring is essential to ensure a recovery that is both inclusive and sustainable so that children do not bear the double burden of reduced social services now and increased debt in the future.”

Source: UN NEWS