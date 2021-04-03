Iranian Ambassador travels to China’s Xinjiang Muslim region+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Ambassador to China tweeted about his trip to the Xinjiang Muslim region and posted some pictures of his trip.

Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China and Mongolia, announced in a Twitter message that he had traveled to the Xinjiang Muslim region, where the Uyghur minority lives. He, who had traveled to the region with a number of ambassadors and diplomats, wrote: “After four hours of flying, we arrived in Urumqi, the Capital of Xinjiang Autonomous Province, a very beautiful and developed city with common cultural symbols of Iran and China, which is reminiscent of the glorious era of the Silk Road cultural exchange and I prayed the noon prayer in Aq Masjid.”

