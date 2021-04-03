A delegation of Turkish Sunni scholars visit Imamayn Al-Askariayn’s (AS) holy shrines in Samarra+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The custodian of Astan Quds Askari in Samarra announced: A delegation of Sunni scholars from Turkey visited the holy shrines of Imamayn Al-Askariayn (A.S) in Samarra.

Astan Quds Askari announced in a statement: This Turkish delegation (followers of Sheikh Mahmut Efendi, the Sheikh of Naqshbandi-Khalidiyya Ṭarīqah) performed the pilgrimage to the holy shrines of Imamayn Al-Askariayn (A.S) and were welcomed by the officials of this shrine.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English