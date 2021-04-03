https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/50F86838-7F73-40F3-952C-D2D3EBAE28AC.jpeg 360 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-03 07:59:512021-04-03 11:10:46A delegation of Turkish Sunni scholars visit Imamayn Al-Askariayn's (AS) holy shrines in Samarra+Photos
A delegation of Turkish Sunni scholars visit Imamayn Al-Askariayn’s (AS) holy shrines in Samarra+Photos
SHAFAQNA- The custodian of Astan Quds Askari in Samarra announced: A delegation of Sunni scholars from Turkey visited the holy shrines of Imamayn Al-Askariayn (A.S) in Samarra.
Astan Quds Askari announced in a statement: This Turkish delegation (followers of Sheikh Mahmut Efendi, the Sheikh of Naqshbandi-Khalidiyya Ṭarīqah) performed the pilgrimage to the holy shrines of Imamayn Al-Askariayn (A.S) and were welcomed by the officials of this shrine.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
