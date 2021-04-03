What are the effects of mistreating parents?

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) in the holy Quran as well as the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and infallible Imams (AS) have emphasized respect and kindness for the parents. It is narrated from eighth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha (AS) who said: I seek refuge in Allah (SWT) from sins which accelerate destruction, and bring closer the deaths, ruins houses; and they are: Cutting ties with the family, annoying and disobedience of parents, and ignoring good deeds [1].

In another Hadith (narration), it is reported that a young man was dying and the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) attended to help him to recite Shahadatayn, but he could not do it. The Prophet (PBUH) asked: Is his mother alive? A woman who was sitting there said: Yes I am his mother. The Prophet (PBUH) asked her: Are you angry with him? She replied: I have not spoken to my son for six years. The Prophet (PBUH) requested from that woman to forgive her son. That woman accepted the Prophet’s (PBUH) recommendation and soon afterwards, that young man could recite Shahadatayn [2].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 4, Page 184.

[2] Gonahane Kabireh, Martyr Ayatollah Dastqaib, Vol. 1, Page 128.