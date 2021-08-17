Mosques adorned with name of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Saudi Arabia & Egypt

SHAFQANA- Two Mosques adorned with Imam Hussain (A.S) name in Saudi Arabia and in Egypt is introduced in this article.

Imam Hussain (A.S) Grand Mosque, Dammam, Saudi Arabia



The Imam Hussain (A.S) Grand Mosque in the Saudi Arabia is located in the city of Dammam. Dammam is the sixth-most populous city in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina and Khamis Mushait. It is the capital of the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia. The Imam Hussain (AS) Grand Mosque is one of the Shia Mosques in the country that were attacked in 2015 by the ISIS terrorist group. This mosque is the only Shia mosque in the city of Dammam in Saudi Arabia and it was built in 1407 AH (1986 AD).

This Mosque has a capacity of a total five thousand male and female worshipers. Imam Hussain (A.S) Grand Mosque has an area of ​​about 20,000 square meters. It is one of the main Mosques in the city and is famous among the people. This Mosque was built with the efforts of Yasin Buhilaigah. In an order to establish this Mosque he collected public donations and bought a piece of land from the merchants of Dammam city. It was him who named the mosque after Imam Hussain (A.S).

The land of this Mosque has a surface of 10,000 square meters and holds the building of the Mosque and a large parking lot. This Mosque has been expanded and developed over the years, allowing its capacity to reach 5,000 worshipers. This Mosque is a two story building. The upper floor of the Mosque, which is reserved for women, is separate from the other parts and has a separate door. This Mosque also has a separate room for the Imam of the Mosque alongside with a staff room.

Ra’s Al-Hussain (A.S) Mosque, Cairo, Egypt



Al-Hussain (AS) Mosque is one of the oldest historical mosques in Egypt. This Mosque was built during the Fatimid period in 549 AH (1154 AD) under the supervision of the minister of the time, “Salih Tala’i”. Al-Hussain Mosque is located in the old part of the city of Cairo, the capital of Egypt. This Mosque has three doors, all of which are made of white marble. According to the narrations, this Mosque is known as “Ra’s Al-Hussain (A.S)” Mosque, and some historians believe that the blessed head of Imam Hussain (A.S) was kept or buried in this mosque for some time.

Of course, there is disagreement on this issue, but a mausoleum has been built in this mosque where Imam Hussain’s (AS) blessed head was allegedly buried, and the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) go to visit it. The courtyard of this mosque, like the Masjid Al-Haram, is covered with canopies. This mosque has two minarets, one of them being larger than the other. The mausoleum of Ra’s Al-Hussain (A.S) faces the Qibla.

Maqam Ra’s Al-Hussain refers to all the the places where the Imam’s (AS) head is said to have been buried and the places where the Imam’s head was briefly kept, resulting in the construction of a mausoleum afterwards. According to a popular saying, the head of Imam Hussain (A.S), which had been separated from his body on the Day of Ashura, was returned to be kept next to his body on Arbaeen.

