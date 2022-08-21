Karbala: Crypt of al-Abbas’ (A.S) holy shrine +Video

SHAFAQNA- The entrance to the crypt of the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine is through a wooden door on the northeastern part of this magnificent shrine. Upon passing through this door, we reach a room that is 3.18 meters wide and 2 meters deep. All of the surface of the room is covered with white marble and exquisite mirrors, during a renovation operation conducted in 2008.

After entering the room, we reach another door, made of gold which was built to replace the previous door, which was made of silver, in 2007.

After passing through these two doors, we reach the iron door placed on the ground. We need to pass through this door in order to enter the crypt area.

There is a ladder made up of 8 steps after the iron door. This “ladder” is completely covered with marble and connects to the beginning of a corridor, which is four meters long and 1.38 meters wide. This corridor leads to the other one that goes around under the porches of the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S). This same corridor leads to the last one which is the beginning of the crypt of Hazrat Abbas (A.S).

The corridor under the porches of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) which can be called “Sufla porch”, is narrow on one side and very on the other side. The width of that side makes it impossible to see the end of the side from one angle.

The area of this corridor is 1.27 × 1.38 meters. The lower porch wall, which is closer to the tomb, has roofed porches with slightly arched roofs.

The ceiling of the corridor of the lower porches has the same arched style as the ceiling of the porches of the wall near the tomb of Hazrat Abbas (A.S).

In fact, the area inside the crypt is the shrine of the Imam which is under water. The water comes up to a height of about one meter and 10 centimeters. This part of the crypt is made in such a way that no more than one person can pass through it. The water of the crypt is usually evacuated once a month. After a month, the water stands on the holy tomb of Hazrat Abbas up to a height of about 10 cm.

At the moment of my presence by the holy grave, with my feet in the water up to my knees, I had the feeling that this water around the grave is pleading with Hazrat Abu al-Fadhl (A.S) and that if one day the curtains on the truth are removed, huge facts will be determined.

