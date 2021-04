Iraqi Immigration Minister visits Lady Zainab’s (S.A) shrine in Syria+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement Mrs. Evan Faeq Jabro visited the holy shrine of Lady Zainab (S.A) in Syria today (Saturday).

Jabro has gone to Syria to investigate the situation of Iraqi refugees in Syria and ways to provide them with the necessary facilities. She met with Syrian Interior Minister Major General Mohamed Al-Rahmon yesterday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English