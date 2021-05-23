Photos: Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Isfahan, Iran

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan is the only mosque in Iran that does not have a minaret. This mosque was built during the golden age of Safavid architecture.

The architecture of this mosque is unique in its kind in the whole world and is the handiwork of Mohammad Reza Isfahani. He is the son of Hossein Banna Esfahani, one of the famous architects of that time. Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is known as an architectural masterpiece. It took more than 17 years to be built. Today, the mosque hosts tourists in Naghsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan.

The calligraphy used in the inscriptions of the mosque is the work of the famous artist and calligrapher, “Alireza Abbasi” and “Baqer Banna”. The altar of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is undoubtedly one of the masterpieces of architecture, which is made of delicate mosaic and Moqarnas tiles.

There are two tablets inside the altar present the carved phrase “the work of the poor person who needs God’s mercy, Muhammad Reza Ibn-e Ostad Hussein Banna Isfahani”.

There are other inscriptions around the altar written by Alireza Abbasi, on which there are narrations written by Prophet Muhammad and Imam Ja’far Sadiq. In addition to these narration, there are poems that experts believe belong to Sheikh Baha’i, a poet and scientist of the Safavid era.

Historic buildings on the four sides of “Naghsh-e Jahan Square”, which include Aali Qapu Palace, Imam Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque and Qeysarie Gate, were registered as world heritage in 1979.

In order to provide light to the altar and help the general lighting of the mosque, a hole has been carved above the entrance door from the corridor to the nave and has doubled the beauty of the space.

The dome of Sheikh Lotfollah mosque

The entrance hall of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque that leads to the nave.

The difference between the entrance hall tiling and the tiles of the nave and dome of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque

Above a window in the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, there are inscriptions in Nastaliq script, one of which contains the following phrase: The source of all honor is the service to Ali’s children (Ahl al-Bayt).

The altar of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is known as a masterpiece in mosque architecture.

Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque has the most circular dome in the world, which is known as one of the most beautiful domes in the world.

The entrance door of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is made of integrated sycamore wood, and is about four hundred years old.

The tiling of the mosque

In addition to these narrations, the tiles of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque are also engraved with the inscriptions, which, according to experts, are attributed to Sheikh Baha’i, a scientist and poet of the Safavid period, and were written by Baqir Banna, an anonymous calligrapher of that period.

Light inside Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is provided by lattice windows made on different sides of the dome stem.

The tiling and inscriptions

There are other inscriptions around the altar and inside the mosque of Sheikh Lotfollah on which a narration of the Holy Prophet and the sixth Imam is engraved in the handwriting of Alireza Abbasi.

The difference in tiling of the corridor and the nave

The dome of Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is one of the few domes of a Safavid period that have only one coverage, with its low height, it is considered suitable for its small courtyard.

Persian version