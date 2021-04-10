Date :Saturday, April 10th, 2021 | Time : 08:47 |ID: 205308 | Print

Photos: Cleaning and Washing Jamkaran Holy Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The ritual of cleaning and washing the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran which is located in Qom, Iran, was held on the eve of Mid-Shaban (the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J)) with the presence of the servants of this holy Mosque.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Pakistani & Iranian Shias celebrate birth anniversary of 12th Imam (AJ)

Photos: Pilgrimage of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) shrine on a rainy day

Photos | Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)

You might also like
Economic terrorism: Washington's "inhuman" Sanctions Have Frustrated Flood Relief Efforts
Iranian EB patients are the victims of US sanctions
Bahrain repeats blame game on Iran over coronavirus spread
Tehran welcomes return of Qatar's ambassador
Nuclear security expert doubts UN treaty can lead to disarmament
Iran MPs reviewing economic cooperation with Iraq, Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *