Photos: Cleaning and Washing Jamkaran Holy Mosque
SHAFAQNA- The ritual of cleaning and washing the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran which is located in Qom, Iran, was held on the eve of Mid-Shaban (the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.J)) with the presence of the servants of this holy Mosque.
