SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Mosque in Oxford, the UK, has pledged to deliver free hot food to the local community during Ramadhan for another year. Volunteers from the Central Mosque on Manzil Way off Cowley Road have been giving out meals and other essential data-x-items to residents in need every week. However, from Monday, April 12, until Wednesday, May 12, this year the community bank will be open every day.

Faisal Aziz from the management committee commented: “We have been honored to have been assisted by people from all backgrounds and it has been amazing in bringing our beloved city together. “We are very lucky to have congregation members such as our caterer who provides all of the hot meals every week and local companies such as clickit/247 who donated all of the essential data-x-items and provided fresh meat for the last few weeks.

“We have also invited members from other religious and non-religious groups such as the Jewish community. “We are delighted to announce that the Mosque will be offering this service on a daily basis during the month of Ramadhan as we do every year.” Volunteers at the stall have included Lord Mayor Mark Lygo, Father Phil Ritchie from St Mary and St John Church, and Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council.