Shia Lifestyle: Calligraphy workshop in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran+Photos
SHAFAQNA- A calligraphy writing workshop was held on the day of mid-Sha’ban in the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran, Qom, Iran. It was made possible with the efforts of the Cultural and Artistic Organization of Qom Municipality and the participation of the Holy Mosque of Jamkaran and the Calligraphers Association of Qom Province.
