Istanbul municipality buys Quran manuscripts in auction

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The municipality of Istanbul, Turkey, recently bought 9 manuscripts of the Quran and other artworks in a Sotheby’s auction. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said in a post on Twitter that some of the manuscript pages of the Quran purchased in the auction date back to 1,200 years ago.

They include verses of several Surahs, including Al-Ma’ida and Az-Zukhruf, he added. Other data-x-items bought by the municipality include a copy of Masnavi by Jalal Ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi (Rumi). The Arts of the Islamic World & India Auction was held in London on March 31.

