https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/71706_687.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-03 17:05:422021-04-03 17:29:31Istanbul municipality buys Quran manuscripts in auction
Istanbul municipality buys Quran manuscripts in auction
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The municipality of Istanbul, Turkey, recently bought 9 manuscripts of the Quran and other artworks in a Sotheby’s auction. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said in a post on Twitter that some of the manuscript pages of the Quran purchased in the auction date back to 1,200 years ago.
They include verses of several Surahs, including Al-Ma’ida and Az-Zukhruf, he added. Other data-x-items bought by the municipality include a copy of Masnavi by Jalal Ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi (Rumi). The Arts of the Islamic World & India Auction was held in London on March 31.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!