Lufthansa to resume flights to Iran

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI) spokesperson said on Saturday that German airline Lufthansa is going to resume flights to and from Iran on Friday, April 16.

Lufthansa which canceled its flights to Iran in January 2020 has since announced readiness to resume flights several times but didn’t commit to doing so because of either alleged insecurity of Iran’s sky or the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAOI spokesman Mohammad Hossein Zibakhsh told IRNA on Saturday that the resumption of Lufthansa flights, this time, is definite.

The first Lufthansa flight in over a year will take off from Iran Imam Khomeini International Airport on Friday, April 16.

Lufthansa will have three flights from Frankfurt to Tehran on April 16 and March 4 and 7, according to Zibakhsh who added that the number of flights would increase according to demand.

CAOI spokesman said Iran has made clear repeatedly in talks with foreign airlines that Iran’s sky is totally safe for all flight companies. Iranians in Canada are the main customers of Lufthansa’s Iran flights.

